- On Good Things Utah this morning – Happy Monday! We’ve discovered the best new Trader Joe’s products:
- Dill Pickle Mini Falafel
This might be my new favorite Trader Joe’s item. It’s easy to prepare—just a quick eight minutes in the air fryer does the trick—and the flavor of dill pickle is tart and present throughout. You can serve these tiny falafel bites as a snack dipped in hummus or tzatziki, or stuff them in a pita for a fulfilling lunch.
- Beef Birria
The birria craze has made it to Trader Joe’s and we are so happy it did. This new box of birria only needs to be heated and served, making it an incredibly simple option for dinner. But beyond the ease, Trader Joe’s really nails the savory flavors of tomato stew with tender beef. Is it going to be as good as your favorite taco truck? Of course not! But at $7.99 a pack, it’s a great option for a DIY taco night at home.
- Tres Leches Cake
We love to make our own tres leches cake, but when baking and soaking a cake yourself is too much effort, leave it to Trader Joe’s. This freezer aisle dessert can be defrosted in the fridge overnight or set out at room temperature for a couple hours. Either way, the result is a milky and sweet cake with enough liquid to make it a true tres leches, but not too much that the cake falls apart. For more tune in or click here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/foodanddrink/recipes/the-new-trader-joes-products-you-need-in-your-life/ar-AANqruM
- Plus, everyone is feeling pain at the pump and the grocery store. The rising costs of food has forced Rick Romero to change his shopping habits. “Between the cost of food, the cost of fuel — it’s hitting everyone hard, and we’re not getting any compensation at work to try to balance it out,” the L.A. resident told Yahoo Finance. “I buy the same items pretty much every week and it’s gone up, $70 bucks or so a week now.” His experience is being shared by shoppers across the country who are facing sticker shock on almost all types of groceries. According to the Labor Department’s U.S. Consumer Price Index report, the index for eggs increased 10.3 percent in April alone. “We have to rebalance budget,” Romero added. “We have to constantly redo a budget every time. It’s not like before where you set a budget and you’re good. You have to rework it now.”
- And let’s talk relationships this morning – here are some definitive signs you are actually the problem in your relationship.
- Your go-to answer is “No.” Relationships require not just taking, but also giving. If your default answer is negative, no matter the circumstances, you’re the issue here. Whatever your partner is asking, even if it is unreasonable or annoying AF, you should be willing to listen and consider it.
- You self-sabotage for no reason.
If you find yourself in constant fights and your head spinning with chaotic thoughts, take a minute to reflect on why you’re feeling this way. What exactly DID your partner DO? If you’re self-sabotaging and causing problems in an otherwise happy relationship, you’re the one with the problem here.
- You let your partner do all the work.
This applies to everything: work, the day-to-day responsibilities of the household, and work within the relationship. Being a taker is easy, and you may not even realize you’ve fallen into this role.
- At the end of the show – We all think our fur baby is the best, of course, but the internet is littered with lists of the best and worst dog breeds. Some dog breeds get a bad rap, while others are insanely popular (and, therefore, insanely expensive if you’re looking for a purebred dog). One woman who used to work in the pet industry went viral on TikTok for her list of the worst dog breeds you can adopt — and after the outcry, she posted a few more. Check out these lists: Do you think she got it right? Hope you tune in with us this morning for this Hot Topic and more on GTU.