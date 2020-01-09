Tim Hightower, Former NFL running back uses this essential oil every day

Tim Hightower, Former NFL Running Back, and performance advocate for doTERRA.

Tim has trained with the best trainers and specialists during his career and now he’s ready to share his knowledge with you. In episodes of Wellness Wednesday, Tim shares healthy recipes, various workouts, and other tips to help you become your best self.

Despite admitting he was resistant to using doTERRA oils at first, his wife convinced him to give them a try and they immediately started helping him sleep throughout the night. Hey says, “Serenity Oil is my best friend.” Whether it’s in the bath or on the bottom of your feet, using this essential oil can help improve how you sleep.

Wellness Wednesday will be every week, on you guessed it, Wednesday!

This segment contains sponsored content.