- On Good Things Utah this morning – Dare I say cucumbers are summer’s greatest resource? They’re crunchy, refreshing and super versatile. You can make crisp cucumber salsa or traverse outside of your comfort zone with a mint, tomato and cucumber sandwich. And we wouldn’t want you to forget about cucumber salads—like this sesame-ginger cucumber salad or this balsamic cucumber salad. We’re obsessed with cucumber salads because they’re perfect for summer. That’s why we had to tell you about TikTok’s latest viral recipe! It’s a quick cucumber salad that’s bound to keep you cool this summer. Tune in for the recipe or click here for more: https://www.tasteofhome.com/article/quick-cucumber-salad/
- Plus, as the U.S. heads into more heat waves this summer and temperatures in the Midwest, South and West soar into the triple digits, there is a concern for parents about hot car deaths. One parent, Peter Hansen, opened up about the issue on social media. “I have severe anxiety about leaving our kids in a hot car on accident,” Hansen, a father of three in Chicago, wrote in a LinkedIn post. “It’s 100 degrees in Chicago today and the heat is intense across the country. Working from home has me multitasking more than usual, which can distract me from the kids some days, especially if driving on a work call. This is simply a post to make sure your kids are not left in your car in this heat.” The 40-year-old told “Good Morning America” a recent episode with two of his three kids one morning gave him a scare and prompted him to reflect on the dangers of hot cars and how easily things can go wrong.
- And as part of his new Hulu documentary, “Life In Pink,” Machine Gun Kelly is giving a rare insight into his life as a father. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is seen balancing fame and fatherhood as he raises his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, in between traveling for work. MGK appeared alongside his 12-year-old daughter on the American Music Awards red carpet earlier this year. Their father-daughter bond is seen in full effect in the Hulu doc as MGK proudly shows off the home where Casie was born, flies through the night to make it to her volleyball game and discusses how his daughter saved him from his addiction. With this new insight into his life, fans may be curious about his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Emma Cannon.
- Finally, in honor of the Stranger Things Season Four, Part 2 premiere this Friday July 1, Domino’s is offering Stranger Things fans a 20% off coupon for their next order. To get the deal, you’ll need to try Domino’s new “mind ordering app.” The new immersive in-app experience will have you become a “test subject” in the Hawkins National Lab in Hawkins, Indiana. You’ll be transported to 1986, where you can either test out the experience “just for fun” or place an actual order within the app. You’ll be able to explore the Hawkins lab and use your telekinetic powers to gain control of objects. If you choose to test out the app just for fun, you’ll receive a coupon for 20% off your next order at Dominos.com.
- At the end of the show – If you’ve never experienced clinical depression, it is hard to understand what it is like. Well-intentioned people will say things like, “just think positive,” or “just snap out of it.” Though they may not say it out loud, some people think a person with depression is just being lazy, or just trying to get attention. However, major depressive disorder is a serious psychological condition. So how can you help? Active depression is definitely something people need help moving through, because they lose their motivation. Sad feelings, negative perceptions, exhaustion, and withdrawal from activities lead to a downward spiral. Tune for tips and resources and all today’s Hot Topics on GTU.