TikTok star sensation is giving back through basketball

Utah Native, Scott Henry, TikTok Star, and Season 2 Tough as Nails Winner came by to talk about his latest win on the reality tv show and his upcoming basketball charity tournament.

The Basketball Tournament will feature many well-known TikTok stars as well as Scott, the event will be a three on three Tournament which will be held at a local High School in Highland. The tournament will be used to raise money for a local charity that puts on sporting event camps for disadvantaged, special needs, and disabled children.

Event Details:
#TTTOTT – TikTok three on three tournament
Date: June 26th, 2021
Time: 8 AM-5 PM
Location: Lone Peak High School in Highland
Address: 10189 N 4800 W, Highland, UT 84003

Everyone is invited- all different levels of players and divisions. Anyone that wants to sign up to play, be a spectator, volunteer, or even sponsor can go to their website for more information

Lifeworks for Kids Charity- provides opportunities for disadvantaged, special needs, and disabled children to improve self-worth and enjoyment of life by providing scholarships for sports camps and a variety of other activities.

Find Scott online.

