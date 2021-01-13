TikTok star Scott D Henry heads to reality TV

Our uplifting friend and TikTok star Scott D Henry was just announced as one of the contestants on Season 2 of the “Tough As Nails” reality TV series! We had a blast last time Scott was in studio, from hearing about how the positive messages he shares in his videos has earned him a whopping nearly two-million followers, to creating our first Good Things Utah TikTok with him in a choreographed dance. Today was no exception, and we may have made another soon-to-be posted dance video!

Currently living in Ogden with his beautiful family, Scott works construction in the day, and never anticipated going viral. One thing has led to another as his fame has grown, such as his new foray into the world of reality TV! “Tough As Nails” is about competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. They are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they are eliminated until the winner is named. The series proves that toughness comes in all shapes and sizes, and it celebrates Americans who don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty to keep their country running.

All of Scott’s success has happened in just under a year, we can’t wait to see what he does next! Follow along with Scott’s journey Insta: scottdhenry31 and Tiktok: scottdhenry

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



