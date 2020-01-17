TikTok is now more popular than Facebook

- On Good Things Utah today – It’s January 17th, the day most of us stop following our New Year’s Resolutions. We have tips this morning to get you back on track. And ever heard of TikTok? Your teenager definitely has. We’ll tell you why the app is growing even faster than Facebook. And more celebrity parents are choosing not to release names or photos of their children, why they say it’s an important privacy issue.
- And in our bonus round of hot topics today, it’s all about parenting. From birth announcements going to the dogs, to a candle that will calm you down when everything seems to be going wrong, to the mom that says “please correct me” when you see that she’s doing something wrong – her post is going viral.
- And finally, what’s old is new again! Why the mullet is already making a big splash in 2020 – especially with women. Hope you join us for a busy Friday edition of GTU.