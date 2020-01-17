TikTok is now more popular than Facebook

Get your hair in style with the latest trends of 2020! Matthew Landis Atelier and Ashton Anderson showed us what's currently trending with celebrities like Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lopez.

It's all about short and sleek. J-Lo's smooth bob helps to offset her large gowns during award show season. Matthew tells us to avoid big hair with big clothing, but rather juxtapose for the most flattering result. A mid-length pixie cut like Helen Mirren's is still versatile enough to give her styling options, and volume.