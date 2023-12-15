- The one and only Tia Stokes, who is a busy mom of five and now has 2.6 million followers on TikTok, stopped by our studio today to give us an update on how she’s doing and tell us about her new feature in People magazine! You’ll remember, Stokes went viral for moving her body every day of her cancer treatment, regardless of how bad she felt. When she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in April 2020 at age 34, her doctor told her to spend 15 minutes a day doing something that would help her fight the cancer. She took his advice to heart. Every day during her fight — regardless of how she felt from her red devil chemotherapy treatment or while receiving a bone marrow transplant — Stokes got up and danced. During these few minutes, she’d film herself busting moves in the hospital room and upload them to TikTok.
- She tells PEOPLE she began dancing at 10 years old, thanks to her sister Irene, who was a dance teacher. Stokes said she fell in love with movement and even dreamed of becoming a backup dancer. When she was 17 that dream came true when she had the opportunity to perform with Beyoncé at the Billboard Music Awards. From there, her dancing career took off. She became a choreographer and eventually opened a dance studio where she organized charity fundraisers.
- “Who would’ve thought — all these years since 2007, I was dancing for people with cancer, donating to people with cancer or other illnesses, and who would’ve thought I would be diagnosed with a life acute myeloid leukemia?” she says, reflecting. “It was almost like I was preparing myself for what I was going to go through and preparing myself for the ultimate fight.” Stokes first noticed something was wrong with her health after giving birth to her daughter, Rose, in August 2019. She says at the time she was sick with flu-like symptoms including a cough, a sore throat and a throbbing head. As months went on, her sickness got worse.
- “I’m also postpartum, so I’m thinking ‘Oh, I just had a baby. My body’s out of whack,'” she says. “And a couple of weeks later, my doctor ended up telling me to run a blood test.” When Stokes got the results back on April 24, 2020, her life changed. Her doctor diagnosed her with acute myeloid leukemia. According to the American Cancer Society AML is a cancer that starts in the bone marrow and moves to the blood. She says: “My blood smears looked so bad that the doctors thought I was already in a coma. They told my husband Andy that they didn’t think I would make it through the weekend because of how sick I had been.” That day Stokes recalls taking one last picture with her kids before Andy drove her to the hospital. She says: “I didn’t want to tell my kids before I left because I didn’t want them to think their mom was going to die. You hear cancer and it’s very scary. So I wanted to leave them happy.”
- Later when her husband dropped her off at the hospital — he couldn’t come inside because of the pandemic — they said their goodbyes. ‘I was put in complete isolation’ For the next 31 days, Stokes remained alone in the hospital where she went through her first round of red devil chemotherapy. She lost her hair, had sores all over her body, couldn’t eat and was on an IV. But through every hard moment, she danced. Some of her favorite dances were filmed alongside her nurses. One nurse in particular would help move Stokes’ bed to give her more room to dance. Through it all, Stokes didn’t stop moving her body for 15 minutes a day. She says: “My main objective was just to bring joy. I wanted to show people I was still alive. I still had a heartbeat. I could still breathe.”
- Having gone through so much in her life, Stokes, who’s now a choreographer and motivational speaker, continues to post dancing videos on social media hoping to remind people to appreciate the small things in life. She is asking for everyone to become an organ donor and to attend her second annual Becoming Convention coming up on January 13th. Visit tiabee.org for more information and to follow her incredible journey!
TikTok influencer Tia Stokes dances her way on to our set to share her health update
by: Nicea DeGering
