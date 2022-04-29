Local Artist, Justin Davies has gained quite the following on Tiktok for his woodworking. Today he brought the map made out of every state’s official state tree.

Davies joined TikTok last spring after quitting his job to put more time into his creative pursuits. He started making content about woodworking, trees, nature, ecosystems, etc. The State Tree Map started as just fun TikTok content, but people loved it and it took off from there.

Davies enjoys getting to know the native trees around Utah, which is what got him into woodworking in the first place. He realized that even though he was born and raised in Utah, there were so many species of trees he didn’t know anything about. This sparked his interest in learning more about trees and then he started carving into them and the rest is history.

Purchase Justin Davies work as well as state map stickers and prints at rangenative.com

