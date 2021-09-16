TikTok fail

Mother and son duo, Michelle and Miken Keith, came by the studio today to discuss their viral TikTok which received 18.9 million views. Michelle tried to embarrass her son by playing Barbie Girl while picking him up from football practice, but it didn’t go as planned.

She was expecting him to get embarrassed but instead danced along with the entire team. While it wasn’t the response she thought was going to happen, it turned out to be a hysterical video that made it go viral.

She wants to remind everyone to be yourself, have confidence no matter what, live life to the fullest, be happy, and be kind to one another!

To watch more of their content, follow their TikTok at keithmiss13.