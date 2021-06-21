TikTok discovers a new way to shape your eyebrows and Airbnb is searching for people to travel the world for free

- On the second hour of Good Things Utah this morning – Surae tells us why it’s so important to embrace this mantra: First Things First. Have you tried it? She tells us how using those words can help calm your anxiety.
- Plus, actresses Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis reunited on Friday, June 18, for a Cinespia charity event at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, along with the iconic original 1966 Ford Thunderbird convertible from the classic film “Thelma & Louise.” The 1991 movie may have debuted 30 years ago, but the impact it made on Sarandon, Davis and Callie Khouri, the film’s writer, has been everlasting. The two actors donned coordinating t-shirts for the occasion with Sarandon rocking a “She’s My Thelma & I’m Her Louise” shirt while Davis’ read “I’m Her Thelma & She’s My Louise.”
- And leave it to TikTok to discover a new way to shape your eyebrows using a toothbrush! We’ll show you the video that’s been viewed over and over. And speaking of TikTok, what would you do if you had extra time on the subway? One woman in New York knitted her entire wedding dress and then started on her husband’s socks – We’ll show you the incredible video.
- And finally, are you itching to travel? Fancy hitting the road but keeping your job? In a post-pandemic world, many people have more flexibility to determine where they work and live—and there’s a corresponding surge in interest in nomadic living. Airbnb has taken note of this trend—and the company is currently searching for 12 lucky people to live in Airbnb listings for almost a full year. Those selected for the “Live Anywhere on Airbnb” program will receive a credit to help fund their travels in return for sharing their experience with the Airbnb research and product teams. We dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on the second hour of GTU!