SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Summer is almost here, and it is time to celebrate the warmer weather with some tropical drinks! Tucker Castle, the Bar Manager from Flanker, joined us to talk about their new Tiki-themed pop-up speakeasy making its debut.

This Tiki-themed pop-up, called the Paradise Parlor, opens on April 20th. You can go to Flanker on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays throughout the summer to enter the tropical wonderland they’ve put up.

One of their specialty drinks at the Paradise Parlor is the Hidden Cannibal Shanty, which is a half-split of Blanco Tequila and Mezcal with a citrusy twist. This drink comes with a show and lights on fire, and there are 13 other exotic specialty drinks to choose from.

The parlor will be packed, and Tucker recommends making reservations so you don’t miss out on this experience. You can find more information and make reservations on the Flanker website at www.flankerslc.com, and make sure to check out their Instagram at @flankerslc.