Tik Tok sensation spreads viral positivity

SALT LAKE CITY (GOOD THINGS UTAH) – Dad, husband, construction worker and now, TikTok sensation. In just six short months Scott Henry has skyrocketed on the popular social media platform. How did he do it? By spreading his message of “Be Better” and anti-bullying he and of course his infectious smile.

Scott stopped by the GTU studios to share his story and a little bit about His success and story. Scott attributes much of his success to his wife and daughters.

Scott has been outspoken on bullying both online and in person. Be sure to check out Scott’s merchandise, Stomp Out Bullying initiative and more on scottdhenrybebetter.com

And of course follow his success, with currently 1.5 million followers, on TikTok.