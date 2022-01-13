Ties and accessories for your littles

Rachel Smith from Boon Ties is in the studio with the most adorable models and accessories. She has matching ties for men and boys with matching bows for the little girls. Boon Ties makes dressing up easy and stylish.

Smith explained the struggle she faced with her oldest son trying to find functional ties to wear to church. She decided she would curate her own and now she has a thriving small business. Whether it’s a wedding, formal event, or just Sunday best, this shop has got you covered with affordable, quality ties and bows for the baby on up.

Boon Ties makes little boys’ ties easy to put on and boy-proof. She demonstrated how easy they clasp together, so you don’t have to wrestle your toddler before your event. Every item is affordable and they’re also offering 20% off with the code GTU.



You can find Boon Ties at Jolly’s floral & Gift in SLC, Over The Moon Boutique in Bountiful, and Baby Cubby in American Fork. The full line is sold online at BoonTies.com. Follow them on Instagram @boonties