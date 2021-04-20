Tickets Now On Sale for Inspire. Empower. Action!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Brandy Smith, Communications Director at Utah Clean Energy shares how in celebration of Earth Day, Utah Clean Energy and partners are hosting a virtual film tour dedicated to the topic of climate change, “Inspire.Empower.Action” and tickets are on sale now!

A series of five films shine a bright light on climate issues that today’s society faces.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2021 – Utah Clean Energy and The Nature Conservancy in Utah have teamed up with Salt Lake City Film Society to debut its first-ever climate change film tour in celebration of Earth Day, “Inspire. Empower. Action!”

Kicking off on Earth Day, April 22, 2021, with the Opening Night film The Great Green Wall, the series features five films that will run on-demand at www.SLFSathome.org April 23-29:

The Great Green Wall: Executive Producer Fernando Meirelles (Academy Award-Nominated Director ) and Malian musician/activist Inna Modja take us on an epic journey along Africa’s Great Green Wall — an ambitious vision to grow an 8,000km ‘wall’ of trees stretching across the entire width of the continent to restore land and provide a future for millions of people.

Executive Producer Fernando Meirelles (Academy Award-Nominated Director ) and Malian musician/activist Inna Modja take us on an epic journey along Africa’s Great Green Wall — an ambitious vision to grow an 8,000km ‘wall’ of trees stretching across the entire width of the continent to restore land and provide a future for millions of people. 2040 : Concerned about his young daughter’s future, filmmaker Damon Gameau travels the world in search of new approaches and solutions to climate change. He meets with innovators and changemakers in many fields to draw on their expertise.

Concerned about his young daughter’s future, filmmaker Damon Gameau travels the world in search of new approaches and solutions to climate change. He meets with innovators and changemakers in many fields to draw on their expertise. The Hidden Life of Trees: The whole world is talking about the environment, but frequently fails to listen to nature itself. Peter Wohlleben has changed all that: in THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES, he opens our eyes to the hidden world of the woods.

The whole world is talking about the environment, but frequently fails to listen to nature itself. Peter Wohlleben has changed all that: in THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES, he opens our eyes to the hidden world of the woods. What Happened to the Bees? The film explores how the planting of monocultures threatens the health and environment of Mayan beekeeping communities in southeastern Mexico and portrays their fight to protect their land from massive deforestation, groundwater table pollution, and climate change.

The film explores how the planting of monocultures threatens the health and environment of Mayan beekeeping communities in southeastern Mexico and portrays their fight to protect their land from massive deforestation, groundwater table pollution, and climate change. No Impact Man: This documentary tells the story of author Colin Beavan, who went completely “green,” giving up virtually all of the comforts of modern living — electricity, gas-powered transportation, shipped food, and public waste disposal — in a drastic effort to curb his environmental impact. The cameras capture the toll this well-intentioned, year-long project takes on Beavan’s wife and baby daughter, as well as the ways it brings this family closer together.

Unique art for the film series was designed by Utah artist Josh Scheuerman, whose illustration for “Inspire. Empower. Action” marks the occasion and illustrates the power of working together to fight climate change.

“Now is the time for us to rise as leaders to advance clean energy and climate solutions,” said Brandy Smith, communications director of Utah Clean Energy. “We are so grateful for the Salt Lake City Film Society and The Nature Conservancy in Utah for coming together with us to give our communities a safe but engaging way to learn more about the current climate issues and what we can do to address them.”

Each film will be $12 to access and it will include a Q&A panel discussion with filmmakers and activists involved in climate change action. All five movies may be accessed with a full tour pass of $40. The series will come to a close on April 29 at 5:30 p.m. with an exclusive live talk and Q&A with Colin Beavan, star of “NO IMPACT MAN.” There is no extra cost for the closing night Q&A but RSVPs are required.

“Climate change is one of the most demanding issues facing our world today,” said Tori A. Baker, President/CEO of Salt Lake Film Society. “We are proud to stand side-by-side with Utah Clean Energy and Utah Chapter of the Nature Conservancy and use our platform to educate our community on the importance of the ongoing fight for clean energy and climate solutions.”

“As the climate emergency and biodiversity loss continue to affect our health, economies, and very way of life, we must find ways to work together,” said Dave Livermore, State Director of The Nature Conservancy in Utah. “Events like this one raise needed awareness and understanding of the issues surrounding climate, and they galvanize people to find solutions that bring hope. We are honored to be a part of the film tour.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SLFSathome.org.