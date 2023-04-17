SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Throwback to give back learn how you can give back to the local youth this May. The youth are the future of the country, and it is important to raise them right and keep them in safe places where they can have fun. On May 13th the boys and girl club are hosting a throwback to giveback gala to raise money for their charity.

Today the President/CEO, Amanda Ree Hughes and one of the board members, Monica Manuel. Joined us today to talk about what to expect at this gala and what exactly your money will do to help. The Great Futures Gala will be held on May 13th at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City. Anyone in the community can purchase a ticket, the theme is “Throwback to Give Back,” so where your retro-chic attire and join them for an incredible evening. The night will be filled with auctions, food, drinks, dancing, live performances, and much more.

You might be asking why you should get tickets and attend this charity event.

– It is a great place to meet important people and network

– The event is an opportunity for the community to support our future leaders

– The revenue of the event provides life-changing programs for kids and teens in our community that will be focused on health, academics, and civic engagement

– You will hear from our youth of the year, Yoaltici, who will share her inspiring story as a Boys & Girls Club member

To learn more about the Boys & Girls club and how you can get involved check out their social media and website. You can also find tickets for the gala and places where you can donate on their website.