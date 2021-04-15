Throwback Thursday with Retro Game Van

When we came across Retro Game Van online, we knew we had to contact Jeremy Workman right away to bring him on GTU for the perfect Throwback Thursday! We loved this look back at old-school video games, and the business of video game nostalgia!

If you’re of a certain age, you might remember playing Super Mario Brothers I, II, III on the classic Ninetndo. Duck Hunt, anyone? How about some old school Legend of Zelda? The progression and advancement of gaming systems is pretty darn awesome.

Through May 15, 2021 anyone who mentions they saw Retro Game Van on GTU will get 10% extra when they sell us or trade in their old video games.

Website: retrogamevan.com

Facebook: @retrogamevan

Twitter: @retrogamevan1

Instagram: @retrogamevan

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

