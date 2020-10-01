Throwback Thursday: Saved by the Bell Reboot

Raise your hand if you grew up watching Saved by The Bell? Us, too. We just found out that the reboot (yes, reboot) has it’s premiere date. Put Wednesday, November 25th on the calendar asap. Get ready to feel old, but the original aired from – gulp – 1989 to 1993. More than three decades later, we’ll be showing the new version to our own kids!

If you’re wondering what regulars are going to appear, get excited to see Zack, Jessie, and A.C. Slater! We miss Kelly Kapowski, Lisa, and Screech, but we’ll take what we can get. Okay, maybe not Screech.

The plot is this: Zack is mayor, and he’s in hot water for closing too many of the state’s low-income schools. He sends impacted students to the beloved Bayside, and hilarity ensues. We assume.

New characters include Zack’s son Mac, and Jessie’s son Jaime. We’re so excited, we just can’t hide it.