Throwback Thursday: Retro Betty

Amanda Parrish, owner of local business, Retro Betty, is here to announce that they are changing locations. Retro Betty is a shop featuring retro pieces from your favorite time periods. They will be opening their new location in mid-October at 2327 East 3300 South East Millcreek.



With Halloween just around the corner, you should consider checking out their retro wear. Retro Betty has everything from clothing, shoes, accessories to home décor. Whether you’re interested in a cultural lifestyle or just in need of a fun costume change, these pieces are sure to have you feeling festive this spooky season.

Parrish showed Reagan several outfits including a cardigan with a spiderweb and a blouse with Jack o lanterns on it. She also showed her favorite “Spooky shoes” and a poison apple purse you can use to accessorize any outfit!



Retro Betty is open Mondays 10 am-6 pm and Tuesday through Saturday 10 am-7 pm. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on details about their new location and future launches. You can also find them online at RetroBettySLC.com.