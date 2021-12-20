Throw a tea party without the hassle

Pinky’s up! Today we are chatting with Mika Lee, owner of Honey Teahive. She is here sharing British tea party traditions.

Her gorgeous setup is perfect for birthdays, baby showers, bridal parties, or any girls’ event. She provides the teacups, pots, tear trays, and sets up from start to finish. She recommends including sandwiches, scones, desserts, and tea.

Lee poured her most popular raspberry hibiscus herbal tea into the pink heart-shaped teacups. The hosts were impressed with the flavor and dainty cups. She also taught about the 3 courses of British tea. There is the sandwich course, scone course, and dessert course. Everything looks absolutely delicious.

Now through Dec 24, customers can order Chocolate Chip Scone Mix and Lavender Earl Grey Simple Syrup for the New Years Treat Box at spicekitchenincubator.org In celebration of their 2nd anniversary, they are offering 10% off your purchase with the code GTU2022 for January 2022.

You can find them on Facebook and Instagram to book for your next event.