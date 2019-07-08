Have you ever thought about how animals see in comparison to humans? Ashley Kerbs from The Living Planet Aquarium stopped by the show to talk about their new expedition that is all about animals and their vision!

ANIMAL VISION: Through Nature’s Eyes, explores how animals view their environment in comparison to humans. Did you know that Giant clams have several hundred eyes? Or that pigeons have a nearly 360° field of vision? Guests will learn amazing facts like this and even how insects, reptiles, fish, mammals, and birds see. The expedition includes interactive displays that show what infrared vision looks like and how compound eyes work. There’s also a scavenger hunt and two unique photo opportunities for guests.

This is a new expedition that you don’t want to miss! Grab your friends and families for a fun summer activity.

ANIMAL VISION is included with regular admission or an annual membership. Visit thelivingplanet.com/animalvision for more information.

