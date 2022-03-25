Patrick Beatty has an exciting lineup of movies to review for this weekend! Take a look to see what he had to say.
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Theaters)
Directed By: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Written By: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Jamie Lee Curtis
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
Rated: R for some violence, sexual material, and language
Synopsis: An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
See it or Skip it: SEE IT!
Rating: TBD/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
The Lost City (Theaters)
Directed By: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee
Written By: Oren Uziel, Dana Fox, Adam Nee
Starring: Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
Rated: PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language.
Synopsis: A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.
See it or Skip it: SEE IT!
Rating: TBD/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
Windfall (Netflix)
Directed By: Charlie McDowell
Written By: Justin Lader, Charlie McDowell
Starring: Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins, Jason Segel
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
Rated: R for language throughout and some violence.
All media used courtesy of Netflix
Synopsis: A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.
See it or Skip it: SEE IT!
Rating: 8/10
Patrick’s coverage can be found here.
Mothering Sunday (Theaters)
Directed By: Stephen Chbosky
Written By: Alice Birch
Starring: Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth
Genre: Drama, Romance
Rated: R for sexual content, graphic nudity, and some language.
All media used courtesy of Sony
Synopsis: A maid living in post-World War I England secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman.
See it or Skip it: See it.
Rating: TBD/10
Patrick’s coverage can be found here.
BONUS REVIEW FOR ARTICLE
Infinite Storm (Theaters)
Directed By: Malgorzata Szumowska
Written By: Joshua Rollins, Pam Bales
Starring: Naomi Watts, Denis O’Hare, Billy Howle
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Rated: R for Brief Nudity, Some Language
All media used courtesy of Off Media, Bleeker Street
Synopsis: When a climber gets caught in a blizzard, she encounters a stranded stranger and must get them both down the mountain before nightfall.
See it or Skip it: SEE IT!
Rating: 7/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
