Everything Everywhere All at Once (Theaters)

Directed By: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Written By: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Jamie Lee Curtis

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Rated: R for some violence, sexual material, and language

Synopsis: An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

See it or Skip it: SEE IT!

Rating: TBD/10

The Lost City (Theaters)

Directed By: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee

Written By: Oren Uziel, Dana Fox, Adam Nee

Starring: Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Rated: PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language.

Synopsis: A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

See it or Skip it: SEE IT!

Rating: TBD/10

Windfall (Netflix)

Directed By: Charlie McDowell

Written By: Justin Lader, Charlie McDowell

Starring: Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins, Jason Segel

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Rated: R for language throughout and some violence.

Synopsis: A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.

See it or Skip it: SEE IT!

Rating: 8/10

Mothering Sunday (Theaters)

Directed By: Stephen Chbosky

Written By: Alice Birch

Starring: Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth

Genre: Drama, Romance

Rated: R for sexual content, graphic nudity, and some language.

Synopsis: A maid living in post-World War I England secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman.

See it or Skip it: See it.

Rating: TBD/10

Infinite Storm (Theaters)

Directed By: Malgorzata Szumowska

Written By: Joshua Rollins, Pam Bales

Starring: Naomi Watts, Denis O’Hare, Billy Howle

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Rated: R for Brief Nudity, Some Language

Synopsis: When a climber gets caught in a blizzard, she encounters a stranded stranger and must get them both down the mountain before nightfall.

See it or Skip it: SEE IT!

Rating: 7/10

