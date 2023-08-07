SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Here to share some thrilling movies for your weekend viewing, is our movie reviewer, Tracy Mangum. Here’s what he had to say:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back and better than ever. Animation that is a mix between claymation and an underground comic, a script that’s fresh and fun, and bringing a lot of mutant characters to the big screen for the first time. Kids will have a blast and it’s entertaining for adults as well. If you’re a fan of the turtles, you’ll enjoy this one.

Grade: A-

Shortcomings

A trio of young Bay area urbanites navigate a range of interpersonal relationships, traversing the country in search of the ideal connection.

Grade: B-

Meg 2: The Trench

A group of scientists must outrun, outsmart and outswim their merciless predators when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival.

Grade: B

