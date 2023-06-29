Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Thrift shopping can be a budget-friendly way to find some amazing pieces to add to your summer wardrobe. It’s Thrifty Thursday, and Amy Rasmussen showed us how to thrift for the perfect bag to accessorize with any outfit.

Tips to thrift the perfect bag:

Go in knowing what you want: Take time before heading to the store to think of how you want the bag to function, what you will be using it for, what kind of strap length you would like, and what size of bag you are looking for Look for name brands: You can find some high-end quality products if you have patience and take the time to look! Look for cleanliness: Find pieces that look clean and in good shape. If there is a bag you love that seems worn, take it home and wash it, as simple as that!

Tune in to see the beautiful thrifted finds from Amy Rasmussen. For more thrifting tips and tricks, follow Amy on Instagram @missamylife or visit her website at www.missamylife.com.