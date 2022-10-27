SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Ellie Cram and Logan James are co owners of Thrift Jam.

These two friends bought a school bus and turned it into their own thrift bus and created an awesome business. Thrift Jam is an upscale vintage clothing company that gives our customers more than style, but a shopping experience.

Ellie and Logan attended USU and decided to become business partners. They sell clothing and accessories and all sorts of fun things.

They plan to buy more busses and expand their business so keep an eye out. You can hire them to bring their bus to you and let you shop. Details below!

Website

Insta

TikTok