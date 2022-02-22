Thrifting made easy with a local online shop

Thrifting is a joy for some and can seem difficult to others. Kaili Pauni & Shalet Nonu, co-owners of Jaks Kid thrift, are here to share how their online shop makes second-hand shopping easier. Jaks Kids is an online shop selling pre-loved and upcycled kids’ apparel. Jaks Kids makes thrifting convenient and easy for busy parents.

Pauni and Nonu thrift locally and sift through the thrift stores so parents don’t have to. Jaks Kids sells items that are not only stylish but also budget-friendly that’s in good condition. Every Monday Jaks Kids drops themed collections every week on their Instagram. On March 7th they are releasing their first upcycled one-of-a-kind denim collection called Jaks Customs.

Jaks Kids has built a shop where customers are viewed as close friends! They are building a community of diverse mom friends that build each other up through motherhood. Jaks Kids is offering a discount code for viewers! Viewers can use code GTU10 today for 10% off.

For more information follow along on Instagram @Jaks_kids