Thrifting for cold weather

The cold weather has arrived in Salt Lake City which means it’s time for sweaters, turtlenecks, and layers! Hailey Petersen, of Hailey’s Thrift Haul, is here giving advice on how to style winter clothes. Peterson thrifts all over Utah so she knows how to find the cheapest and best quality clothes.

While there are many benefits to thrifting, it also has positive impacts on the environment. Peterson said almost 75% of what’s donated gets thrown into landfills so it’s very important and affordable to thrift.

She was able to find vintage clothes made of wool and cashmere for such a cheap price that you normally can’t get new. She recommends layering turtlenecks, vests, sweaters, and jackets for the fall and winter. They’re fashionable and there are many different ways to style them.

