SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH-(Good Things Utah) Contrary to a popular belief, decorating for Christmas right after Halloween is a little too soon. Thanksgiving deserves recognition and festive decor as well. Decorating your home for each Holiday can be rough on the wallet, but it doesn’t have to be according to this thrifting expert.

Amy Rasmussen has the tips for us on how to sustainably and affordably decorate your home for Autumn Harvest. Thrifting for Thanksgiving is key. Look for candelabras or candlesticks for a cozy and warm home setting. Instead of trying to match the standard aesthetic, search for items that match your own aesthetic! This adds personal touches to everything. You can also make your centerpiece a reflection of your style.

