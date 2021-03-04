Thrifthood is the perfect spot for throwing it back

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We loved meeting Alan Bostrom of Thrifthood today for Throwback Thursday! Thrifthood specializes in finding your favorite old school fit from a variety of vintage clothing styles from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000’s 3.

We learn how they got started, the meaning behind the name, what they do, and how they source! Alan also tells us what makes clothing vintage, and shares his message of building a sense of community and belonging.

We can’t wait to shop! Buy, sell, trade at 160 S 100 W, Provo. Open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 pm – 10 pm, and Saturdays from 1 pm – 6 pm. IG @thrifthood_ online thrifthood.com TIKTOK @_thrifthood

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.





