Thrift shop with rare items and maybe a ghost or two

Cheryl Rodda, owner of Lost and Found Thrift has a special shop full of rare items, and each brings in a unique story. Sometimes, items even bring in an energy that paranormal investigators have come to check out! Ghosts have been confirmed in the shop, and Cheryl has some perfectly spooky stories for this time of year!

It’s a gem of a place in Bountiful, and if you’re a thrifter you’ll be in heaven exploring. There is something for everyone, from china to jewelry, to figurines, to decor. Come explore, support local, and hear a haunted story or two.

Visit Lost and Found Thrift at 75 500 S, Bountiful, UT 84010

