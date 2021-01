We love when we get Sarah Vaughn, Founder & CEO of Melanin Squad in studio! Today, she talks creating a vision board that can help you define who you want to be, what you want to be known for, and the set of experiences and accomplishments you want to aim for. Your vision board should serve as a source of inspiration and motivation.

Sarah tells us that creating a vision board is a fun and simple activity, and gives us the six step process to making our own.

Create a list of goals you’d like to achieve in 2021