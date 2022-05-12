Chamaine Wollenzien from Wandering Families took her family to three great spots here in Utah. She joined us on the show to share some of her favorites. If you are looking for a great trip after graduation that won’t break the bank, we have you covered. They started out on a 2.5 hour tour on Hells Revenge. Her 80 yr old father enjoyed it just as much as her 4 year old nephew.

They also went to Bears Ears NM, and the hikes were amazing. Chamaine took her kids on a 1 mile hike each way. She mentioned to stay at Bluff Dwelling Resort.

Lastly, They went to Monument Valley. They went on a full day tour with Goulding’s Lodge. It is important to go with a tour guide because it is Navajo Nation’s land. Laverne was amazing and helped us a lot with the kids.

For more info find her on Instagram: @wanderingfamilies

