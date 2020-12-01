Three new must-see movie releases

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We’re live at Megaplex with our film critic Patrick Beatty! He has three new release films to tell us about, two for the grown-ups, and one for the whole family. First up is Mank, and this beautifully shot black and white film is about the writer of Citizen Kane. With Gary Oldman in the title role, and David Fincher directing, put the kids to bed and check out this must-see on Netflix.

Christmas Chronicles 2 is now streaming on Netflix and also playing at Megaplex and if you haven’t seen the first one you can still jump right in and enjoy. We don’t want to give too much away, but Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are the absolute coolest Mr. and Mrs. Claus you’ll ever see!

Last but not least is a beautiful and compelling adult drama with two beloved actors, Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. Some say Kate’s performance in Ammonite is her best in years!

Find Patrick on Facebook at Patrick Beatty Reviews and on IG at @patrickbeattyreviews