Three local spots to grab grub in Utah

Looking for a new place to grab grub? Courtney Otis is here from Seekinggoodthings to share 3 local spots you will want to try!

El Gallo Loco, located in West Valley City, was born 13 years ago, dreamed of by a family of Mexican Immigrants wanting to start a better life. There are now three locations where they concentrate on quality Mexican food prepared with speed and lots of versatility in the menu. Everything is customizable! They would like to offer 15% off for anyone mentioning Good Things Utah.

Munchkart is a woman-owned modern eatery serving up authentic Indian food. This family-owned business is run by immigrants from India. They wanted to educate Utahns about Indian food. They rented out a space from Com Com kitchen (a commercial kitchen vendors can rent to sell food out of) and sell through DoorDash or directly from their website. They will be opening up a brick and mortar building in March 2022, in South Jordan! They would like to offer a discount code to viewers of the show. You will get 10% off if you use GTU10off during check out (not available for DoorDash or grub hub orders).

Pie Fight opened its window during the height of the pandemic in November 2020. Johnny Duncan and Michael Templeman wanted to open a little walk-up window attached to Templeman’s furniture store, Tomorrow’s house. All they needed was the right baker and they stumbled upon a newly divorced, stay-at-home mom, with no professional experience and decided she had the right stuff. Sarah warner is the head baker and the creator of all the delicious hand pies this little shop has to offer. The rest is Pie Fight history.

For more reviews and local recommendations follow Courtney on Instagram.