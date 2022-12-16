SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Your kitchen is the heart of your home, so here are three ways to give a quick facelift.

One of the most popular kitchen upgrades is to painting or refinishing cabinets. This is much more cost-effective than replacing cabinets, and it can be done relatively quick with minimal disruption.

The second is simply replacing the cabinet face. This can equal huge savings since you are keeping the cabinet box completely the same, and only updating the doors or drawers. If the cabinet face still looks ok, try simply swapping out the hardware for a fast and stylish upgrade.

Lastly, refinish your floor. Wooden floors can be easily refinished to get them back to their original beauty. Just this step can give you back a 102% return on the investment.

