Tom Gibson, President of Blue Ice Vodka shares three Halloween Cocktail recipes made with Blue Ice Vodka for Good Things Utah birthday week! This week each host has shared a favorite drink, and today for Deena day, we thought these spooky sips were perfect.

Blue Ice vodka is America’s finest potato vodka handcrafted from natural ingredients. Perfect for cocktails under 100 calories, with only 64 calories per ounce. Blue Ice is crafted from the world’s finest Russet Burbank potatoes found in Idaho. It’s gluten free, carb free, and no sugar added. The best part is you can purchase right here in Utah!

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini:

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

1 oz. light almond milk

2 oz. Espresso

2 tbsp. sugar-free pumpkin pie spice creamer or syrup

1 pinch ground cinnamon

Extra Bloody Mary:

1.5 ounces Blue Ice Potato Vodka

4 ounces low–sodium tomato juice

1 dashes Worcestershire Sauce

2 dashes Tabasco Sauce

The Witching Sour (Huckleberry Lemon Drop):