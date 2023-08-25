Tom Gibson, Mixologist and President of Blue Ice Vodka stopped by to show us some fun low-cal frozen cocktails to help you beat the heat with Blue Ice Vodka. America’s finest potato vodka handcrafted from natural ingredients, Tom tells us, and perfect for cocktails under 100 calories, with only 64 calories per ounce.

Blue Ice Vodka is crafted from the world’s finest Russet Burbank potatoes found in Idaho. It’s gluten free, carb free, with no sugar added, and the accessory you need in hand while hanging out by the pool or at the beach.

We learn three tasty drink recipes, and can’t wait to mix them up at home! Find Blue Ice Vodka at your local liquor store. More information at www.blueicevodka.com

Instagram/Facebook/TikTok: @blueicevodkausa