Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It’s a cold and snowy weekend, so it’s a great time to kick back with a fun flick! ABC’s weather guru Adam Carroll joined us to do the other thing he does best, talk movies. We hear all about Land, The Little Things, and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar!

Hear what these three are all about, and who they are the best fit for. Happy watching!