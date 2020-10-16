Three films to check out this weekend

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Looking to make it a chill weekend at home? Our film critic Patrick Beatty was back with his list of reviews!

The Trail Of The Chicago 7 directed by Aaron Sorkin stars Joseph Gordon Levitt, Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yaya Abdul-Matin II. Out October 16th on Netflix. This is the story of seven people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. Incredibly powerful and well written, this is a star studded cast with great performances. Patrick says it’s Aaron Sorkin’s best film yet!

Totally Under Control is directed by Alex Gibney, and Ophelia Harutyunyan. Released on October 13th via Neon. An in-depth look at how the United States government handled the response to the COVID-19 outbreak during the early months of the pandemic. Informative and eye opening. With news stories rapidly changing day to day, this is a film that tries to clearly explain how we got to where we are today. Filmed during the pandemic, using special ‘COVID cams’.

Babysitters Guide to Monster Hunting is a PG rating, directed by Rachel Talalay. Starring: Indya Moore, Tom Felton, and Oona Laurence. On Netflix October 15th. While babysitting, a child is snatched away by the boogyman! With the help of a secret babysitters society, they will have to go into the boogymans nightmare to rescue the child before their parents come back from their halloween party. For kids, Patrick tells us it’s reminiscent me the old school Disney channel original movies his generation grew up on. Acting from the kids is good, Tom Felton is a fun addition (if you can tell it’s him through the makeup).

www.patrickbeattyreviews.com

Twitter: @patbreviews

Instagram: @patrickbeattyreviews

FB: Patrick Beatty Reviews