Today we joined Tara Bench AKA Tara Teaspoon in the kitchen to make three-cheese and zucchini ravioli pillows. These pillows are like ravioli with the zucchini playing the part of pasta. To make the ravioli pillows, you’ll need a mandoline (or awesome vegetable peeler) to slice the zucchini into ribbon strips. They are stuffed with a mixture of ricotta, Parmesan, mozzarella, and a generous amount of lemon zest. They get simmered in my garlicky marinara sauce for a most amazing dinner. They are a fast and healthy way to make a meal and are perfect for families. Tara is the author of Delicious Gatherings: Recipes to Celebrate Together and is sold at Deseret bookstores.

Makes 4 to 6 servings, 10 zucchini pillows, hands on time: 40 minutes

Total time: 60 minutes, not including marinara preparation.

½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

1 ½ tablespoons butter, melted

1 ½ cups whole-milk ricotta

½ cup grated Parmesan

½ cup shredded mozzarella

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon chopped basil (Or ½ teaspoon dried)

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

3 medium zucchini (1 1/2 pounds)

1 recipe (2 ½ cups) Quick Marinara, warmed

1. Heat oven to 400.F. Stir breadcrumbs with butter and spread on a small baking sheet. Toast in the oven until golden, about 8 minutes. Set it aside.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine ricotta, Parmesan, mozzarella, lemon zest, basil, salt, and pepper. Set it aside.

3. Trim stems and ends from zucchini. Slice zucchini into 40 thin, flexible strips on a mandoline or using a vegetable peeler. Wear protective gloves if using a mandoline.

4. On a cutting board, lay 4 slices zucchini so they overlap with each other in the center (like a star or asterisk). Place 2 tablespoons ricotta filling in the center, then fold over zucchini ends, flipping the entire pillow over after the last strip so the ends are tucked underneath. Repeat with remaining zucchini and filling, making 10 pillows.

5. Spread warm marinara in the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Place pillows over marinara and sprinkle with toasted breadcrumbs.

6. Bake until heated through, 20 to 25 minutes. Garnish with extra basil if desired. Serve hot with pasta, bread, or salad.

TARA’S TIP

Use a small 2-tablespoon ice-cream scoop to transfer the ricotta filling into the zucchini strips. For a delicious twist, swap the mozzarella for 5 ounces of soft goat cheese. For a pesto version, omit the lemon zest and stir 1/4 cup prepared pesto into the filling.

Crisscross 2 strips of zucchini ribbons like a plus sign, then lay 2 more over the top like an X. The strips will look like a star or asterisk. A dollop of the cheese mixture goes in the center, and the strips are folded over the filling. Flip the pillow over to secure the loose ends.

