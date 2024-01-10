McKenzie Bauer, co-founder of Thread Wallets tells us how you can elevate your every day bag, wallet, or air pod case. The mission of the brand is to empower and inspire others to carry on. It is dual focused, “we are focused on creating expressive carry products that match your fashion and function as a carrier for your personal items. Our mission is also raising the call to any and all that values personal progress and perseverance.”

We see the elastic wallet, crossbody bag, air pod holder, and learn that’s not all! The lanyard, lip balm holder, backpack, and more are soon available.

Thread Wallets is celebrating their 9th birthday this month, so every order placed between now and January 14the comes with a mystery lanyard.

Website: threadwallets Instagram: @thread_wallets