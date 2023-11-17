- It’s two days of holiday fun that you don’t want to miss, from unique gift ideas, entertainment, yummy Christmas treats and more! Amber Mackowiak and Char Owen from the Crazy Daisy Christmas Show stopped by to tell us all about the event that is so much more than just vendors and booths!
- Amber and Char say, the Annual Crazy Daisy Christmas Show is happening Friday & Saturday, December 8 and 9th, at Mountain America Expo Center. And new this year they are featuring DIY classes. Come shop from over 220 of Utah’s best small businesses, take fun classes, enjoy local entertainment, visit with Santa Claus, and win one of the dozens of giveaway items!
- There are 20 different classes to choose from. Everything from crafts and home decorations, to macrame, plants, and holiday treats! And as always the ladies will have huge giveaways every hour during the show. A trip for 2 to Hawaii, a big screen tv, a KitchenAid mixer, tons of gift cards, activity passes, baskets of goodies and so much more.
- Reserve your DIY tickets online for double entries into the giveaway. Go to www.crazydaisypro.com for tickets and information! Use the code GTU to get $1 dollar off your General Admission ticket.
