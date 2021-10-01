This weekend’s hit or miss movies

Val sat down with Deena this week to discuss which films are must-sees and which are let downs.

The Addams Family 2 – Rated PG – Grade: B

All of our favorite characters Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Morticia and Gomez are back in The Addams Family animated comedy sequel, and this time they are having some family issues. This is a movie for younger audiences and includes fun and upbeat music, explosions, weird animals and a lot of shiny things.

The movie also features a big cast with Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia and Chloe Grace Mortez as Wednesday. Some parts may remind adults of the oddball past of The Addams Family, but it has been spruced up with a new style of animation and popular music.

Wednesday is the center of the story and surrounds her thoughts of not belonging and being a bit better than everyone in her family. Most teenagers can relate to feeling a little out of place and most parents of teenagers can relate to wanting to spend more time with their kids as they see them pulling away and becoming a person of their own.

2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Rated PG-13 – Grade: C-

Venom: Let There be Carnage is the second Venom movie. Tom Hardy is back as Venom, aka Eddie Brock. Enter the amazing Woody Harrelson as Carnage aka serial killer Cletus Kasady. This movie failed Harrelson miserably. His character along with Eddie Brock came off unoriginal and sporadically funny. They were both cheesy and compelling. There were times that you could see the miraculously horrible person Cetus was, but then it would be overshadowed by a poorly written back story and the bad hair they gave him.

Carnage and Venom had very little screen time together. By the time they met up, the movie was almost over. You will laugh, you will enjoy some of the action scenes and digital effects, but all in all, Val calls it “a boring disappointment of a Superhero/Villain movie.”

If you are a die-hard fan and insist on seeing all of the Marvel movies, then you should stop up and see it. It does lay some ground for things to come, especially in the mid-credit scene.

3. The Many Saints Of Newark – Rated: R – Grade: A

If you love crime family movies, you will enjoy this one. This is Val’s pick of the week. From the great cast to the smart writing, this movie represents not only what a Sopranos story should be but what a great time period movie should look like.

The movie is a prequel to the Sopranos that were in the original show and we see the characters as teenagers before they entered the family business. Tony Soprano is two different ages in the film and when he becomes a teenager, he is played by the late James Gandolfini’s Son. It was no easy task for Michael Gandolfini to jump into the shoes his father once wore, but he held his own. The loud family, the neighborhood, the music and the violence were all there and exactly how it was originally depicted.

The casting was not only fantastic because the actors were great and the younger versions of them looked so close to their older TV counterparts. The real stars of the movie were Alessandro Nivola and Leslie Odom Jr. Nivola plays “Dickie”, Tony’s uncle. He is caught between wanting to be a mentor to Tony, but also wanting the power that comes with the business he is in. He goes back and forth with himself and others, weaving lies and trying to get out from underneath them. At the same time, Leslie Odom Jr’s character, Harold, is trying to find his place in this Newark town full of Italian Goombas and a cultural revolution. He is a black man in a time of awakening and turning around. He wants a piece of the pie, the sausage and women.

This movie will not be terrible if you haven’t seen The Sopranos, but it will be so much better if you have.

To see more movie reviews from Val, check out her website and Facebook.