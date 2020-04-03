This show recounts stories of early church history through items that witnessed it all

Restoration Artifacts is a television special that features artifacts and their stories from Joseph Smith and other pioneer ancestors, as the LDS Church commemorates the bicentennial of the Restoration. The majority of people in Utah have religious or cultural connections that are generations deep.

Restoration Artifacts spotlights a number of early Church artifacts, and especially the stories behind them and the people who used those items. These items are tangible witnesses that give faith-filled connections to real people who faced their own adversities and uncertainties. Learning their stories of dedicated service, the strength of character, and persistence, gives us the courage to face our uncertainties and difficulties. Their profound strengths help us cope.

Restoration Artifacts recounts early church history through the items that witnessed it all. The stories of the people and events behind each item’s stories are riveting and insightful. For example, why was Joseph Smith given a beautiful gold pocket watch, and why did he sell it two years later? And how did a small harmonium organ impact the future of the Tabernacle choir?

Robert Hatch has had the privilege of interviewing some of the direct descendants of Joseph and Emma Smith, and Hyrum Smith and filming the items handed down to them over generations from their families.

Viewers will want to watch on ABC4 the broadcast of Restoration Artifacts. It is truly a television event. It will air this Sunday immediately after General Conference, April 5th, at 4 pm on ABC4, with an encore presentation on the CW30 at 9 pm. It will stream live on the website RestorationArtifacts.com at these same times for those outside of Utah.

This project has been underwritten by many local businesses. Please show your appreciation to them. They are listed on the website Restoration Artifacts.

If your family has an artifact that ties to the pioneers, the settling of Utah, and early church history, they’d love to hear about it. Go to their Contact Us page on the Restoration Artifacts website and let them know what you have. They’ll be considering artifacts such as yours for future episodes of Restoration Artifacts.

This story contains sponsored content.