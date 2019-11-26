This Salt Lake City mall might have the best deals of the season

Come and shop South Town Mall on Thanksgiving night from 7pm to 2am and on Black Friday from 8am to 10am for some amazing deals.

Between the hours of 8am – 10am on Black Friday the first 100 people that spend $200 in same day/hour receipts will receive a $20 gift card from one of these participating restaurants or retailers: H&M, MidiCi, Bohme, Downeast Basics, and Homegoods.

These deals, additional special deals, and other events can be found at www.shopsatsouthtown.com.

