This Ring King gets his shot on Shark Tank

Tristen Amal Ikaikamaikai’ikaneokalani Persons, known as Tristen Ikaika to his cult-like Instagram following, launched his brand in 2017. It all started with a spoon that he took from his parents’ house in Orem, UT, hand crafting it into a one-of-a-kind ring that soon grabbed the attention of his friends and family.

After launching his site, Tristen dropped ring collections that would sell out within hours, crowing him the “Ring King”. Tristen’s unisex designs are inspired by his worldwide travels, as well as his emotions dealing with his father’s serious health issues. Post- hospital visits, he found it therapeutic to cry, inspiring his best-selling SAD BOI ring.

Tristen’s unique pieces are more than just rings, leaving a lasting impression on his customers both literally and physically with his internally imprinted designs, such as the ALL LOVE signet, and his newly launched clothing line. Tristan Ikaika will be dropping his next collection on Friday, 1/21, the same day that Tristen will appear on ABC’s Shark Tank at 8/7c!



