This remarkable new community will make you rethink “livable luxury”

There is a new community celebrating it’s grand opening this Saturday.

Pioneering new standards for livable luxury, Wanderful, designed and built by Oakwood Homes, in Saratoga Springs boasts five collections with something for everyone. It’s place where you can grow, as your needs change and expand.

Saratoga Springs is located in the heart of Utah’s Wasatch Front and is known as one of Utah’s best-kept secrets. The quaint enclave is a welcoming place for anyone looking to live life to the fullest. Families can enjoy a tight-knit setting with an array of thoughtfully-designed amenities. Enjoy a weekend of excursions at the private hot springs, Jordan River, 14 miles of riverside trails, or a new community pool.

This community also boasts plans for parks, schools, churches, and miles and miles of running, walking, and cycling trails stretching to Ogden. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a growing family, or looking to downsize, your new home in Saratoga Springs will help you bring out the smiles.

Wander Community is gearing up for their grand opening, and you can tour one of their 18 model homes this weekend! During the event there will be balloon rides, bounce houses, face painting, and free food all in celebration of a new housing community.

Nestled along Utah Lake’s north shore, Wanderful is elevating the way we live, work, and play. As Oakwood Homes’ newest community, Wanderful will feature five different collections of homes. But the Saratoga Springs community is more than just a collection of homes and picturesque mountain views.

The 350-acre master-planned community offers residents small-town charm with big-city excitement. With a bounty of recreational and natural treasures right outside your front door, you’ll be surrounded by your favorite things, places, and people. Swim laps in the refreshing pool, grill at one of the several parks, or head to the lake for an afternoon of boating.

Pedestrian trails and view corridors span along the property’s west to east edges, stitching the communities together like patchwork.

This is the ideal neighborhood if you enjoy living near the vibrant activity of shopping, dining, schools, entertainment, and brand-new city ball fields. And being a mere 5 miles west of I-15 makes commuting to work easy. This new community is truly the perfect combination of location, design, family, and fun.

You won’t believe their beautiful dream homes, take a look.

This story contains sponsored content.