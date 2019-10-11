This Park City fundraiser shoots to break the shot ski record

The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting the 4th Annual Shot Ski event in an effort to break Breckenridge’s world record set in January 2019 for longest shot ski.

This year’s goal is to serve 1,310 Park City participants and raise $40,000 to benefit the Rotary’s grant programs for 20 community groups.

Shot glasses will be filled with High West whiskey, this year’s presenting sponsor. After party locations will be held at various establishments near the event. Event updates and ticket information are available at ParkCityShotSki.com.

The Sunrise Rotary of Park City is dedicated to many community and humanitarian efforts, with an emphasis on local charities, causes and interests.

WHEN: Saturday, October 12 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Park City’s Historic Main Street

Stonebreaker:

1.5 oz Double Rye!

0.5 oz Amaro Nonino

0.75 oz Fresh Passionfruit Juice

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Fever Tree Smokey Ginger Ale

Lime wheel garnish

