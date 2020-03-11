This organization can help with the expensive cost of transition surgery

Genderbands is a nonprofit that helps transgender people pay for transition-related costs. We award surgery grants and give out free chest binders, internationally. We also have local support gatherings and social activities in our Orem office. Genderbands is having a fundraising gala on March 28th and wants as many folks as possible to attend!

A lot of fundraising has been done and many partnerships with surgeons have been forged. The grants are the equivalent of about $57,000. They sell things like T-shirts, pronoun pins, and wristbands online and take them to pride festivals all over. 20% of the sales goes directly into the surgery grant funds. The rest goes back into the organization. They also get donations from individuals and sponsors.

The upcoming gala celebrating the nonprofits’ 5th birthday will be in Salt Lake on March 28th. They will have cocktails, dinner, awards, trans-performers, and even an after party. One of Genderbands past grant recipients will be speaking. They will also have 3 trans-identified musicians, Ryan Cassasta, Shea Freedom and Marina Marqueza. The whole Genderbands organization is really excited to meet the winner of Genderbands’ Trans Pioneer Award, Julian Gian. He’s wonderful and they’ve been a fan for a while. It’s going to be a whole night celebrating transgender people and the growth of Genderbands.

Tickets are only $50! For more info and tickets visit Genderbands.

