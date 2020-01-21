This non-invasive skin-rejuvenation procedure is now being performed in Utah

Hailey Richard, Master Estheticism from University of Utah Health joined Good Things Utah to talk about the benefits of microneedling.

Microneedling therapy is a minimally invasive skin-rejuvenation procedure that uses thin, fine needles to puncture your skin. Injuring your skin in a safe, controlled way causes your skin to produce new collagen and elastin, making your skin look younger. Other benefits of the procedure include:

Improves skin texture,

Reduces wrinkles

Decreases pore size

Reduces scarring (including acne scars).

Patients with acne scars, pore size, and fine lines, usually need three to six treatments for best results.

The procedure can include side-effects such as mild redness and swelling for about three days after the treatment. Typically the patient will need to a topical anesthetic.

This article contains sponsored content.