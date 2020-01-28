This month’s Community Advocate: Trooper Bonnie Kunz

An “advocate” is a supporter, promoter, believer, activist, campaigner – someone who pleads another’s cause or works in favor of or supports a particular cause – often on behalf of others less able to do so for themselves. You have to care about something deeply to advocate for it, to put yourself out there with your beliefs and thoughts. Most advocates don’t do it for recognition, “the cause” means too much to them and they must do something to make things better.

This months’s Community Advocate is Trooper Bonnie Kunz. Trooper Kunz goes unnoticed so often, but does so much for the community she works in and with on a daily basis. Working with the Utah Highway Patrol on Operation Rio Grande, Trooper Kunz has worked tirelessly to enhance and bring comfort to the considerable homeless population in the area.

Kim Russo, a social worker with the Operation Rio Grand says, “Trooper Kunz has worked over her shift hours, if there is a client in distress. She stays until that client feels safe.” Continually going above and beyond the call of duty, Trooper Kunz deserves to be recognized as someone who is more than simply valued, but also celebrated and rewarded for all the work she does.

